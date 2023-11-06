Lakshmi Manchu, Shriya Saran And Others Show Bollywood How It's Done At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party

Lakshmi Manchu, Shriya Saran, Pooja Hegde and others at Manish Malhotra's diwali party

The grand Diwali party held at designer Mnaish Malhotra's house on Sunday evening was no less than a starry affair. Besides some of the biggest names in the Bollywood industry, leading actresses from the South film industry also marked their presence at the party. Actress and film producer Lakshmi Manchu was one such from regional cinema, who was a part of the party last evening. The Lakshi Bomb actress attended the party in her festive finery. She opted for a saree for the evening and looked lovely. Besides Lakshi, Shriya Saran, Pooja Hegde and Tamannah also turned up for the party in their traditional best. While Pooja Hegde looked red hot in a saree, her contemporary Tamannah wore a multi-coloured saree. Tamannaah's plus one at the party was her boyfriend and actor Vijay Varma. Shriya Saran dazzled in a silver lehenga

See some pictures below:

Some other stars that attended the party in style included Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Gauri Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kiara-Sidharth and many others:

A look at the stars' Diwali attire:

For those who don't know, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah sparked dating rumours, after the two were first spotted together at a New Year's Eve party last year. With some of the public appearances together, these speculations grew stronger. Finally, they surprised the fans by making the relationship official public during the promotion of Lust Stories 2.

Vijay Varma was last seen in Jaane Jaan with Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat. Next, Vijay Varma has Suriya 43. Tamannaah was last seen in Disney+Hotstar series Aakhri Sach.