Rakul Preet Singh Begins Shoot Of De De Pyaar De 2, Shares Photo From Her 'Fav Set'

Image was shared by Rakul Preet Singh. (courtesy: RakulPreetSingh)

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh, who got married to her lobg time boyfriend and producer Jackky Bhagnani some months back, treated her Instagram fans to a picture from the sets of her new film De De Pyaar De 2. Rakul Preet took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo in which she is seen getting ready. In her hand, she is also holding a script. For the caption, the actress wrote, “Back to my fav set !! DDPD 2 Begins”.

Take a look at what Rakul Preet Singh posted:

In March, T series Officially announced about the film and mentioned the release date. “De De Pyaar De 2 will release on 1st May 2025. The film is directed by @anshul3112, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan & @gargankur82 and written by @tarun.j.85 & Luv Ranjan,” the announcement reads. The report also mentioned that De De Pyaar De 2 goes on floors in June 2024, once Ajay Devgn wraps up shooting for Singham Again and Raid 2.

Recently Rakul Preet Singh updated her Instagram with a bunch of new photos and shared that she and Jackky have made it to Bula. The photo series starts with a stunning shot of Rakul sporting a neon green tank top. The duo also indulged in a sumptuous dinner. In one photo, Rakul strikes a pose on a pathway surrounded by lush greenery, looking stunning in a backless halter-neck printed dress.

Coming back to De De Pyaar De, the film also starred Tabu in the lead role. It revolves around the star of a 50-year-old Ashish (played by Ajay), a divorcee who falls for 26-year-old Ayesha (played by Rakul). In the film, Tabu plays Ajay's ex-wife.