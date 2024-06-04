Rakul Preet Singh Begins Shoot Of De De Pyaar De 2, Shares Photo From Her "Fav Set"

Rakul Preet Singh Begins Shoot Of De De Pyaar De 2, Shares Photo From Her 'Fav Set'

Image was shared by Rakul Preet Singh. (courtesy: RakulPreetSingh)

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh, who got married to her lobg time boyfriend and producer Jackky Bhagnani some months back, treated her Instagram fans to a picture from the sets of her new film De De Pyaar De 2. Rakul Preet took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo in which she is seen getting ready. In her hand, she is also holding a script. For the caption, the actress wrote, “Back to my fav set !! DDPD 2 Begins”.

In March, T series Officially announced about the film and mentioned the release date. “De De Pyaar De 2 will release on 1st May 2025. The film is directed by @anshul3112, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan & @gargankur82 and written by @tarun.j.85 & Luv Ranjan,” the announcement reads. The report also mentioned that De De Pyaar De 2 goes on floors in June 2024, once Ajay Devgn wraps up shooting for Singham Again and Raid 2.

Recently Rakul Preet Singh updated her Instagram with a bunch of new photos and shared that she and Jackky have made it to Bula. The photo series starts with a stunning shot of Rakul sporting a neon green tank top. The duo also indulged in a sumptuous dinner. In one photo, Rakul strikes a pose on a pathway surrounded by lush greenery, looking stunning in a backless halter-neck printed dress.

Coming back to De De Pyaar De, the film also starred Tabu in the lead role. It revolves around the star of a 50-year-old Ashish (played by Ajay), a divorcee who falls for 26-year-old Ayesha (played by Rakul). In the film, Tabu plays Ajay's ex-wife.

