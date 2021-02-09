Rakul Preet Singh Began Her Day On A Healthy Note. See Her Post

Rakul Preet Singh doing yoga. (courtesy Urlife.com)

Rakul Preet Singh gave us an early dose of motivation on Tuesday morning. The actress shared a picture from a yoga session on her Instagram profile. Rakul Preet Singh can be seen doing yoga with utmost ease as she smiles away. The picture happens to be from Rakul Preet's piece for Urlife, a wellness platform founded by Upasana Kamineni. She captioned the post: "Yoga diaries with Urlife.co.in." She added the hashtags #behealthy, #befit and #bebeautiful to her post. In the comments section, Upasana Kamineni wrote: "From the sets of Bruce Lee till date - your determination never fails to impress. Thank you for Inspiring me to workout everyday - even if it's 3 am."

Rakul Preet Singh, a former model, made her Bollywood debut with Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaariyan in 2014. She also starred in Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaari, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. Rakul Preet also featured in De De Pyaar De, with Ajay Devgn and Tabu. She was also a part of Marjaavaan, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. Besides Bollywood, the actress has also starred in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil films.

The actress will next be seen in an untitled cross-border love story. The film stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead role. It also features John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari in pivotal roles. Rakul Preet Singh also signed Mayday. The actress will play the role of a pilot in the thriller-drama, which will be directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan.