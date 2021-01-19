Rakul Preet Singh's ROFL Caption For Work-Out Video Has Us In Splits

Rakul Preet Singh in a still from her video (courtesy rakulpreet)

Rakul Preet Singh is never not working out, not even when she's on holiday. That's how much of a fitness enthusiast she is (her words) and hence it's not surprising when she shared a work-out video on Instagram as a glimpse of how she started her week. Rakul, known for being hilarious on social media, can be seen doing squats with weights in the video. She accompanied it with an ROFL caption about how she can convert any situation into a work-out routine. "Life has its ups and downs, I call it squats," she wrote. For Rakul Preet Singh, "strong is the new sexy."

When in the Maldives, do yoga on the resort deck. Because, "flexibility is the key to stability," said Rakul Preet Singh.

Here's what she posted from her family vacation to remind everyone to "never miss work-out": "And getting my dose of vitamin D by the sea," she wrote.

After months of working-out at home, Rakul Preet Singh returned to the gym sometime last year, when she posted this: "Hit a proper gym after so long. Building up that strength is going to be a task but we got to do what we got to do."

Rakul Preet Singh is best known for films such as Marjaavaan, De De Pyaar De, Aiyaary, Yaariyan, Manmadhudu 2, among others. She will next be seen in an untitled cross-border love story. The film stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead role. It also features John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari in pivotal roles. Rakul Preet Singh recently signed Mayday. The actress will play the role of a pilot in the thriller-drama, which will be directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan.