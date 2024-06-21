Just Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani Setting Couple Fitness Goals With 'Partner Stretches'

Just Rakul And Jackky Setting Fitness Goals With "Partner Stretches"

Some things are just better together. Thanks to newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, yoga seems to be one of them too. For a person who can easily get bored with the mundane, a workout buddy would easily make the experience worthwhile. Couple Yoga is a great way to uplift your mental being and strengthen the relationship. The couple posted an array of pictures performing multiple yoga asanas. They wrote, "Together in wellness and all things beautiful, happy #internationaldayofyoga to all you lovely people .. #fittogetherstaytogether. Yoga is a state of mind, a state of bliss, a feeling of being one with yourself and the universe, take baby steps towards a healthier you."

The first pose that they did was a Buddy Boat pose, an elevated version of the Naukasana or Boat that works on the core and lower body with the help of a partner.

Next up, they did a leg forward bend which is another great stretching exercise to open up the muscles. It stretches the back and inside of the legs and relaxes the upper back muscles.

Next, they did a variation of lifted cobra. It is a yoga pose that stretches your lower back and helps to open up the muscles. It improves posture and flexibility while opening up chest muscles as well.

While Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have never failed to serve style goals, the couple loves to dish out workout goals as well. Post their wedding festivities, the couple posted a picture of themselves as they were ready to hit the gym. They wrote," So many celebrations, so much more food !! It's been. In short keeping the love, burning the calories."

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were already a power couple to turn to. Even more so now with partner yoga.