Rakul Preet Singh In An Orange Crop Top And Blue Jeans Is How She Deals With A Hot Summer Day

Rakul Preet Singh In A Crop Top And Jeans Is How She Deals With A Hot Summer Day

Even those who prefer minimal style would give their nod of approval to a cool, casual denim look. It is hard to deny that chic casual looks dominate summer. They certainly dominate Rakul Preet Singh's closet going by her latest look. Rakul's penchant for minimal, monochrome elements took a break for this one. After treating us with an array of beach looks from her vacation, the actress is now setting the bar high for casual fashion, of course with a hot spin to it. Her latest Instagram entry was a lesson in doing hot girl summer right. In the pictures, the actress was seen posing in wide-legged blue baggy jeans paired with an orange crop top from Diesel. The red heart details on the crop top added a pop of colour to her look. With a matte makeup look and open tresses, Rakul's beauty game was on point as well. Summer days are still hot and so is Rakul Preet Singh's casual Friday dressing.

Wearing the right silhouette is a solid power move and Rakul Preet Singh truly masters the art. Her summer style diaries also include a chic beach look that is just the best way to beat the heat stylishly. Previously, the actress turned to a chic black cutout swimsuit to make the most of her summer days. The cutout on the torso added an instant oomph to her style. With a bare face and top knot, Rakul's vacation fashion game was worth taking notes from.

Rakul Preet Singh's sartorial sensibilities come with a show-stealing element