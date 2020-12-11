Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn And Rakul Preet Singh Start Filming Mayday

Ajay Devgn shared this photo. (Image courtesy: ajaydevgn)

Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh kicked-off the filming of their new project titled Mayday on Friday. The film, directed and produced by Ajay Devgn, will release on April 29 in 2022, the Singham actor announced on Friday. It has been reported that the film is being shot in Hyderabad. Sharing a picture of the film's clapboard, Ajay Devgn tweeted: "Happy to officially begin Mayday in a start-to-finish shooting schedule. Seek blessings from the Almighty and my parents. Nothing is complete without the support of all my fans, family and well-wishers. Releases on April 29, 2022." In Mayday, Rakul Preet Singh will play the role of a pilot. Details about Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn's respective characters haven't been revealed yet.

Check out Ajay Devgn's tweet here:

Happy to officially begin MayDay in a start-to-finish shooting schedule. Seek blessings from the Almighty and my parents. Nothing is complete without the support of all my fans, family and well-wishers.

Releases on 29th April 2022.@SrBachchan@Rakulpreet@KumarMangatpic.twitter.com/QNKBjtvOu7 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 11, 2020

Rakul Preet Singh joined the cast of Mayday in November. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the news and wrote: "Rakul Preet Singh joins Amitabh Bachchan-Ajay Devgn starrer... #RakulPreetSingh joins the cast of thriller-drama #Mayday... #Rakul will essay the role of a pilot... Stars #AmitabhBachchan and #AjayDevgn... Produced and directed by #AjayDevgn... Starts this December in Hyderabad."

RAKUL PREET JOINS AMITABH - AJAY DEVGN STARRER... #RakulPreetSingh joins the cast of thriller-drama #Mayday... #Rakul will essay the role of a pilot... Stars #AmitabhBachchan and #AjayDevgn... Produced and directed by #AjayDevgn... Starts this Dec in #Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/NpArvVXGNk — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 19, 2020

Mayday marks Rakul Preet Singh's second project with Ajay Devgn, after the 2019 film De De Pyaar De, and her first film with Amitabh Bachchan.

However, this film is just another addition to the list of Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn's collaborative projects like Khakee (2004), Satyagraha (2013), Major Saab (1998), Aag (2007), Hindustan Ki Kasam (1999) and Teen Patti (2010).

Mayday is being produced under the Singham actor's production banner Ajay Devgn FFilms