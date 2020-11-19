Rakul Preet Singh Joins Amitabh Bachchan And Ajay Devgn In Mayday

Mayday: Rakul Preet Singh shared this photo. (Image courtesy: rakulpreet )

Rakul Preet Singh occupied a spot on the list of trends on Thursday after she joined the cast of Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn's film Mayday. The actress will play the role of a pilot in the thriller-drama, directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. The film's shooting will start in December in Hyderabad, stated trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Announcing the collaboration on Twitter, Taran Adarsh wrote: "Rakul Preet Singh joins Amitabh Bachchan-Ajay Devgn starrer... #RakulPreetSingh joins the cast of thriller-drama #Mayday... #Rakul will essay the role of a pilot... Stars #AmitabhBachchan and #AjayDevgn... Produced and directed by #AjayDevgn... Starts this December in Hyderabad."

Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn have previously co-starred in films such as Khakee (2004), Satyagraha (2013), Major Saab (1998), Aag (2007), Hindustan Ki Kasam (1999) and Teen Patti (2010).

Mayday will mark Ajay's second project with Rakul Preet Singh. The duo have previously shared screen space in the 2019 film De De Pyaar De, which also starred Tabu.

Mayday is another addition to Ajay Devgn's directorial projects that include U Me Aur Hum (2008) and Shivaay (2016). He has produced several movies under his production banner Ajay Devgn FFilms. Some of them are Bol Bachchan, Son Of Sardar, Singham Returns, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Chhalaang.

Ajay Devgn will next be seen in Sooryavanshi, RRR and Maidaan. Amitabh Bachchan, on the other hand, has Chehre, Brahmastra and Jhund lined-up.

Rakul Preet Singh, who was last seen in Shimla Mirchi, has a couple of films lined-up like Attack, Indian 2 and Ayalaan.