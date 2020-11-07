Ajay Devgn To Direct Amitabh Bachchan In New Film Titled Mayday. Details Here

Ajay Devgn shared this photo with Amitabh Bachchan (courtesy ajaydevgn)

Highlights The film's schedule will begin in December

Ajay Devgn will also co-star with Big B in the film

The remaining cast members are yet to be finalized

Looks like Amitabh Bachchan has added one more film to his impressive list of upcoming projects. On Saturday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that Mr Bachchan and Ajay Devgn have collaborated for a new film titled Mayday. By Taran Adarsh's description, it appears that Mayday will turn out to be a compelling thriller. Ajay Devgn, who has shared screen space with Big B, will direct the 78-year-old megastar in Mayday. "Ajay Devgn to direct Amitabh Bachchan in an edge-of-the-seat human drama titled Mayday," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

While Ajay Devgn will also co-star with Mr Bachchan in the film, the rest of the cast is yet to be finalized. The film's schedule will begin in December: "Ajay is playing a pilot in the film... Remaining cast under finalisation... Produced and directed by Ajay Devgn... Starts this December in Hyderabad," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

BIGGG NEWS... #AjayDevgn to direct #AmitabhBachchan... An edge-of-the-seat human drama... Titled #Mayday... #Ajay is playing a pilot in the film... Remaining cast under finalisation... Produced and directed by #AjayDevgn... Starts this Dec in #Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/N8vhHt1cnW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 7, 2020

Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan have previously worked together in films such as Aag, Satyagraha, Khakee, Teen Patti and Major Saab.

Ajay Devgn made his directorial debut with 2008 movie U Me Aur Hum, which marked his seventh film with wife Kajol. Ajay Devgn's resume as a director also includes the 2016 film Shivaay. Both films were also written and produced by Ajay Devgn. In terms of films, he was last seen in Tanhaji and has a list of upcoming projects lined up. Ajay Devgn is producing the films Chhalaang, The Big Bull and Tribhanga, which stars Kajol. He will also be seen in Sooryavanshi, RRR and Maidaan.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo and is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. His line-up of movies includes films such as Chehre, Brahmastra and Jhund.