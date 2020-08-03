Raksha Bandhan 2020: From Priyanka Chopra And Abhishek Bachchan To Sanjay Dutt And Lara Dutta, Here's How Stars Celebrated Rakhi

Highlights
Hey folks, its Raksha Bandhan today and the Internet is flooded with adorable greeting. Bollywood celebrities have also shared sweet, as well as, quirky wishes for their siblings - many have also posted priceless throwback pictures and we are totally living it. From Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal to Vicky Kaushal, Shabana Azmi, Kriti Sanon, Soha Ali Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Sara Ali Khan, several stars shared greeting for their brothers and sisters on social media with adorable captions. Priyanka Chopra picked a photo from her wedding album featuring her brothers and wrote: "Happy Raksha Bandhan to everyone celebrating and to my incredible brood of brothers. I've always loved this special festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. I feel so blessed to have these wonderful, sensitive, supportive men in my corner always. I miss you all so much. Sending lots of love and hugs and oh also...as part of tradition... waiting for my gifts."
Abhishek Bachchan, who is currently admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital for COVID-19 treatment, wished his sister Shweta Bachchan Nanadan and his cousins Naina, Namrata and Nilima Bachchan by sharing a throwback photo with this caption: "Happy Rakhi to the best sisters. I love you all. Please don't kill me for posting this photo."
Sanjay Dutt posted a clip featuring himself and his sisters Priya and Namrata and wrote: "Although younger to me, you two have always been my biggest support system, motivating me and being there for me throughout my life. I love you both so much. Happy Raksha Bandhan."
Soha Ali Khan shared multiple posts - from a throwback featuring herself and her brother Saif Ali Khan to picture of her daughter Inaaya and Taimur (Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son). Take a look:
Here's how Ranbir Kapoor celebrated rakhi with sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni:
"The festival I'm most sentimental about," wrote Shabana Azmi alongside a photo of herself celebrating Rakhi with her brother Baba Azmi and added: "Today in Tanve Baba's home Zeest in #Khandala. Wonderful quote by #Kavita Krishnan. 'Reimagine #Raksha Bandhan not as a shackle but a bond where siblings protect each other. Protect your sibling who wants to come out as gay or trans. Uncouple protectiveness from restrictions on women's rights'."
Sara Ali Khan shared an ROFL video of herself and her brother Ibrahim having a lot of fun in a pool and captioned it like this: "When he says he's always got my back...he doesn't mean it. Happy Rakhi to all."
Vicky Kaushal's Raksha Bandhan pictures will make you go aww.
Arjun Rampal celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his kids - daughter Myra and Mahikaa and son Arik.:
We loved Sonam Kapoor's Raksha Bandhan special post. Check it out here:
Lara Dutta, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday and Taapsee Pannu celebrated sister-special Rakhi on Monday.
I remember the moment i held you for the first time.. or maybe I've just made my own version of that memory in my head.. I felt you were so precious that i needed to hold you correctly with utmost care and love.. Protect you, make you smile..giggle.. Never missed having a brother.. Because i knew i got my best friend for life..i knew you had the ability to make me smile in my lowest moments (and annoy me in seconds too!) Love you Nups!! May you always laugh like a kid! You are my forever favourite and I'll always have your back! No matter what! @nupursanon #HappyRakhi
And here's what Shilpa Shetty, Tahira Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra, Twinkle Khanna, Shraddha Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Mrunal Thakur, Rajkummar Rao, Kartik Aaryan, Kunal Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Athiya Shetty, Aparshakti Khurrana and Suniel Shetty shared on Raksha Bandhan:
Today and this moment is sooo special for us all, as Viaan-Raj and Samisha celebrate their first Rakhshabandhan . They say, 'our siblings are our first best friends', right here is the beginning of a 'forever' kinda friendship Viaan-Raj has always wanted and prayed for a lil sister - and his dream and ours has come true,making today extra special. I'm glad that they will always have each other to fall back on... someone to love unconditionally, talk to , crib about, yet be fiercely protective Tell your sibling today, how much you love them; and if they're around you, don't forget to give them a tight hug! Happy Raksha Bandhan to my instafam . #HappyRakshaBandhan #Siblings #family #famjam #happiness #meandmine #blessed #gratitude
Celebrating the bond between siblings feels even more special this year because we have all been struggling with so much uncertainty and fear. Your family is the one thing that drives you insane and helps you maintain your sanity and my little brother has been managing to do both pretty well. #rakshabandhan @karankapadiaofficial
This. Is. Us. #happyrakshabandhan baby bro . Happy to ... 1. To get annoyed by you 2. Have u bomb my selfies 3. Take yucky no makeup videos of me 4. Take care of me 5. To love and support me 6. To irritate me my whole life 7. Listen to my rants 8. Get me the best gifts @saqibsaleem
Happy Raksha Bandhan to all!