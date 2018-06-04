Rajinikanth's Kaala Co-Star Huma Qureshi Shares What She Learnt About Him Huma Qureshi thinks that her Kaala co-star Rajinikanth is humble despite being a massive star

28 Shares EMAIL PRINT Huma Qureshi and Rajinikanth in a still from Kaala. (Image courtesy: Instagram) New Delhi: Highlights Rajinikanth knows where he comes from: Huma Qureshi Kaala will release in Tamil, Telugu, Nepali, Hindi and Malayalam Kaala will release on June 7 Kaala co-star Rajinikanth. In a recent interview, Huma described Rajinikanth as a "spiritual person," reports news agency PTI. The actress also revealed that she felt "intimidated" about sharing screen space with such a "massive star." However, once the film went on floors, she realized that he is a simple person despite being a huge star. The 31-year-old actress said: "What I found out about Rajini sir is that he is such a spiritual person, he is so simple. Sometimes, you think the person's image is what he is but he is far from it. It's nice to know that a person, who has seen massive stardom, is still humble and knows where he comes from."



Talking about her character in the film, the Badlapur actress revealed that it was "challenging" for her to learn a new language (Tamil) and told PTI: "I never thought I would be able to pull off a character like this had it not been for the support of the entire direction team as I was speaking a language I don't know - Tamil. The first three-four days were difficult."



Directed by Pa Ranjith, Kaala will release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali and Assamese. The film revolves around the life of a powerful don (played by Rajinikanth) living in a slum. The film has extensively been shot in Mumbai's Dharavi, which is believed to be Asia's biggest slum.



Meanwhile, Kaala will not be screened in Karnataka because of



Produced by actor and Rajinikanth's son-in-law Dhanush, Kaala will hit the screens on June 7.



(With inputs from PTI)



