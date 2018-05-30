Kaala: 'Rajinikanth Doesn't Take Stardom Seriously,' Says Co-Star Huma Qureshi Huma Qureshi believes that Kaala will "reach places"

Huma Qureshi, who awaits the release of her next film Kaala, is all praises for her co-star Rajinikanth. Huma, in a recent interview to mid-day said that Rajinikanth is "kindhearted" and "disciplined." She said, "He is such a simple human being. He doesn't take stardom seriously." The Badlapur actress spoke about how the actor (Rajinikanth) has a comforting presence and added, "I can't begin to quantify what I've learnt from him. It's an experience that will reflect in my work long after the movie is out." Kaala also features Nana Patekar, Pankaj Tripathi and Eashawari Rao. The film is will release in in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

The 31-year-old actress also revealed that her character Zareena, will be depicted ageing from 20 to 50 years. "The beauty of my character is that it's layered and nuanced. I have never done anything like this before. It's a movie that will reach places where people haven't seen me," mid-day quoted her as saying.

Kaala has extensively been shot in Mumbai's Dharavi, which is believed to be Asia's biggest slum. Talking about her first experience of shooting in a slum, Huma said, "I live in Bandra but got a taste of a parallel universe, a life so starkly diverse [than mine]. The chaos and bustling energy is charming."

The trailer of Kaala released on Monday and instantly went viral, it got close to 4 million views.

Meanwhile, the Kannada film industry has decided not to screen Rajinikanth's Kaala in theatres because of his stand on the ongoing Cauvery water row, IANS reported. 

Directed by Pa Ranjith and produced by Rajinikanth's son-in-law and actor Dhanush, Kaala is scheduled to release on June 7.

(With inputs from IANS)