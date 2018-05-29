Rajinikanth's Kaala Trailer Goes Viral. 'Grateful,' Says Huma Qureshi Rajinikanth's Kaala trailer has got close to 4 million views in just a day

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Rajinikanth and Huma Qureshi in Kaala (Image courtesy: iamhumaq) New Delhi: Highlights Happy with the trailer being so loved: Huma Rajinikanth plays the mob boss Kaala Karikaala Nana Patekar is also part of the film Kaala released on Monday evening and as expected, it instantly went viral. Kaala trailer, Huma told news agency IANS, "I am happy with the trailer being so loved and it is being shared. It is trending at number one. As an actor, you feel very happy that your work is being appreciated. I am just very grateful." In just a day, Kaala trailer has got close to 4 million views.



Watch the viral trailer here.







As a part of promotions, team Kaala also came out with an unique strategy - the Kaala. The emoji will be active until after the movie launch, till June 10," a statement released by the team revealed.



Kaala is primarily shot in Mumbai's Dharavi, which is s believed to be one of the biggest slum in Asia. While Rajinikanth is the mob boss, Nana Patekar features as the prime antagonist. "



Meanwhile, the Kannada film industry has decided not to screen Rajinikanth's Kaala in theatres because of his stand on the ongoing Cauvery water row, IANS reported.



Directed by Pa Ranjith and produced by Dhanush (Rajinkanth's son-in-law), Kaala hits the screens on June 7. Anjali Patil, Samuthirakani and Pankaj Tripathi are also part of the film.



(With IANS and PTI inputs)



