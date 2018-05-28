Kaala Trailer, With Rajinikanth As 'King Of Dharavi,' Goes Instantly Viral Shared on Monday evening, Kaala trailer garnered over 235,522 views in just half-an-hour

Rajinikanth in a still from Kaala trailer (YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights The trailer of Kaala was released on Monday The trailer describes Rajinikanth as 'King of Dharavi' Kaala releases on June 7



Rajinikanth returns and returns as the much-revered mob boss Kaala Karikaala in the trailer of Kaala , which was awaited with eager anticipation. Dhanush, whose Wanderbar Films produces the movie, shared the one-and-a-half-minute-long trailer on YouTube and wrote: "It's finally time, the king arrives in style! Presenting to you, our Superstar Rajinikanth's, much anticipated Kaala trailer." Ahead of the release, the makers of the film described Rajinikanth's character as the "King of Dharavi" and the trailer will indeed tell you why. The trailer begins with a top shot of Dharavi, which is believed to be the biggest slum in Asia, followed by a quick introduction to Nana Patekar , who plays a politician and the antagonist.Rajinikanth makes a blockbuster entry next and in just a few glimpses, the trailer explains Kaala Karikaalan's rapport with the slum dwellers - they simply love him. Kaala is the perfect combination of a fun-loving mob boss and a crazy gangster, who doesn't hesitate to settle a score in the typically rowdy manner that mob-leaders are associated with. Mid-way through the trailer, Nana Patekar described Kaala as "Raavan" but it is Nana Patekar's character, who appears to instigate communal violence in Dharavi, which is followed by an inspirational and motivational speech by Kaala to re-unite his folks and wage war against injustice.Watch the trailer ofhere. Shared on Monday evening, the trailer garnered over 235,522 views in just half-an-hour. The cast ofalso includes names like Huma Qureshi, Sampath Raj, Pankaj Tripathi, Nana Patekar and Anjali Patil and is Rajinikanth's second collaboration with the director after 2016'sDirected by Pa Ranjith,hits screens on June 7.