Rajan Nanda's Funeral In Delhi: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor Attend. See Pics

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan at Rajan Nanda's funeral (courtesy PTI)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan flew to New Delhi to Monday to attend the funeral of businessman Rajan Nanda, father-in-law of Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Rajan Nanda, whose son Nikhil Nanda Shweta Bachchan is married to, died on Sunday at the age of 76. The funeral took place at the Nanda House in New Delhi's Lodhi Road on Monday afternoon, during which Aishwarya and Abhishek were by Shweta's side. Veteran actors Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor also paid their last respects on Monday. Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is married to Bharat Sahni, a relative of the Nanda family, also attended the funeral and so did filmmaker Boney Kapoor. Rajan Nanda was married to Rishi Kapoor's eldest sister Ritu Nanda. He is survived by his wife, son Nikhil and daughter Natasha.

Shweta and Nikhil Nanda are parents to daughter Navya and son Agastya, who was present during Monday's rituals.

Aishwarya at Rajan Nanda's funeral (courtesy PTI)

Abhishek Bachchan at Rajan Nanda's funeral (courtesy PTI)

Rishi Kapoor at Rajan Nanda's funeral (courtesy PTI)

Randhir Kapoor at Rajan Nanda's funeral (courtesy PTI)

Nikhil Nanda and Agastya performing last rites (courtesy PTI)

According to reports, Mr Nanda died at a hospital in Gurgaon after brief illness. In the wee hours on Monday, Amitabh Bachchan shared condolences on Twitter and added on his blog that he is already on his way to India - Big B was busy filming Brahmastra in Bulgaria. "My relative Mr Rajan Nanda, Nikhil's father and father-in-law of Shweta, just passed away. Leaving for India," said the megastar, adding: "Yes, the personal tragedy is now in disclosure and transmitted... but it had a lead... a lead of distress and anxiety and apprehension from a time of some immediate length... the obvious nested facts were not pressed into the print of this page, but there were hidden hints of them in it. My hidden heart can bleed within... unseen... but it takes not away the pain of its emission."

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also mourned Rajan Nanda on social media.

Rajan Nanda was the chairman of Escorts Group while his son Nikhil is the managing director of the company.