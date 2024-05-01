Parineeti Chopra Has Been 'In And Out Of London' Due To Raghav Chadha's Eye Surgery

Image shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: parineetichopra)

Actress Parineeti Chopra's husband, AAP leader Raghav Chadha, recently underwent emergency eye surgery in London, due to a hole in his retina. The politician is currently recovering and is on bed rest. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Parineeti will soon leave for London. A relative told the daily, "She (Parineeti Chopra) has been in and out of London despite her busy work schedule. She kept visiting him and was with him during several doctor visits. When she was busy with the release of her film Amar Singh Chamkila, she kept a check on his health through phone calls. In fact, she is expected to visit him in London soon".

Providing an update on Raghav Chadha's health, the relative said, “Raghav Chadha is still in London. He is on complete bed rest. He had a hole in one of the retinae, which was followed by some complications, due to which he could have lost his eyesight. That's the reason he had to undergo the surgery immediately. Before the surgery, there was no guarantee that the issue would get resolved. It was a risky surgery. However, the surgery went fine, and he is on the road to recovery”.

“His eyesight is perfect. He is in London, but not in a hospital. He has been advised bed rest, and to avoid stepping out or going in sunlight. The treatment is ongoing, and it includes eye drops and medication. He has to visit the doctor twice a week for eye tests and checkups. He will come to India only when doctors give him a go-ahead. He is trying to contribute to work from bed while healing, but it will take a few more weeks for him to return to work physically,” the relative added.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra got married in Udaipur in September 2023.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra's recent film Amar Singh Chamkila is getting love from fans and film critics alike. The Imtiaz Ali directorial also features Diljit Dosanjh.