Raghav Chadha Urges Expansion of 'Udaan Yatri Cafes' Across All Airports

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Monday raised the issue of affordable food at airports and urged the government to expand the Udaan Yatri Cafe initiative across all airports in the country.

Making an intervention in the Upper House, Chadha said air travellers have long complained about the high cost of food at airports and noted that he had earlier raised the matter in Parliament as well. He, however, appreciated the government's initiative to start Udaan Yatri Cafes at select airports but stressed that the scheme needs wider implementation and improvements.

Chadha pointed out that India currently has more than 150 airports, but Udaan Yatri Cafes are available at only around 10 to 12 airports. He urged the government to expand the initiative so that affordable food and beverages are accessible to passengers at every airport across the country.

The MP also highlighted the need to place these cafes in the departure area after check-in and security checks, where passengers spend the longest time waiting to board their flights. According to him, travellers are more likely to buy tea or snacks during this waiting period before boarding.

"At present, these cafes are located only in the pre-check-in area, before the security check. Ideally, they should be located inside the departure area after security so that passengers can easily access them," he said.

Chadha further noted that due to limited counters at many locations, long queues often form, especially during peak travel hours. Limited menu options and capacity constraints also restrict accessibility for passengers.

Urging the government to address these concerns, the MP requested that Udaan Yatri Cafes be established at all small and large airports, particularly in the areas after check-in and security.

"Affordable food at airports should not be a luxury. It is a basic convenience for travellers," Chadha said, emphasising the need to make air travel more passenger-friendly and accessible.

Udaan Yatri Cafe is a government-led initiative launched in February 2026 to provide budget-friendly snacks and beverages (tea/water Rs10, coffee/snacks Rs 20) to passengers at Indian airports, addressing high food prices.

