Parineeti Chopra Recalls Interning At Yash Raj Films: 'Would Line Up Interviews, Order Coffees'

Parineeti Chopra, who is currently basking in the success of her film Amar Singh Chamkila, was once an intern at Yash Raj Films (YRF). Appearing on the show Figuring Out With Raj Shamani, the actor recalled her days as an intern at YRF's marketing and PR department for almost more than a year. Talking about it, the actor said that her work involved promoting actors like Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Rani Mukerji among others. She said, "I did promotions for Rani for Dil Bole Hadippa, Deepika Padukone and Neil Nitin Mukesh for Lafangey Parindey and Anushka and Shahid Kapoor for their film Badmaash Company. I would line up interviews for these actors and order coffees for them. My final film as an intern at the studio was Band Baaja Baarat."

She also noted how journalists, whom she had previously arranged celebrity interviews for during her time at YRF, are now interviewing her about her own projects.

In the same interview, Parineeti Chopra talked about being "judged" a lot by her co-actors and colleagues as she could not afford fitness trainers and stylists by paying a whopping amount of money. Parineeti said, "I don't come from a very rich background. I'm actually a very simple, middle-class girl. I genuinely don't understand Bollywood. I genuinely don't know how people in Mumbai operate. I don't have these high-flying friends. I don't have a trainer, stylist, everything already ready for me. And people who were already from here and already knew this world judged me a lot."

Earlier, Parineeti Chopra thanked her fans by sharing some BTS pictures from her film Amar Singh Chamkila and wrote, "Curled up in my blanket. Overwhelmed with your words, calls, and movie reviews. (tears are not stopping). "PARINEETI IS BACK." These words are ringing loud. Hadn't thought of this. Yes I am back, and not going anywhere." Take a look:

Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali, released on Netflix on April 12.