Race 3 Song Allah Duhai Hai: Salman Khan Is Bent On Revenge

Salman Khan in Race 3 (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights Allah Duhai Hai gives an impression of the many sides to film's story Amit Mishra, Jonita Gandhi and Sreerama Chandra have provided playback Race 3 releases on June 15 Race 3's new song Allah Duhai Hai, which released today, features an angry Race 3 releases. The plot of Allah Duhai Hai revolves around Salman and the other cast member of Race 3 - Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem. From what we have learnt from the previous Race films, there are different sides to the story and the secrets are unveiled one by one and Allah Duhai Hai gives that impression. It is the remixed version of Race 2 song of the same name.



The music for this version of Allah Duhai Hai has been composed by Tushar Joshi and the lyrics courtesy goes to Shabbir Ahmed and Shloke Lal. Amit Mishra, Jonita Gandhi and Sreerama Chandra have provided playback.



Race 3, an action-thriller, is a reboot of the Race series, previously headlined by Saif Ali Khan. Anil Kapoor is the only team member from the previous two Race films while Jacqueline was in the second version.



Race 3, directed by Remo D'Souza, opens in the theatres on June 15.





The climax scene, which was originally meant to have been shot in 10 days , was filmed in just five days, courtesy Salman Khan. The final action sequence was filmed simultaneously in three different units in Liwa Desert in Abu Dhabi in the presence of the military.