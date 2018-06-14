Race 3: It's Anil Kapoor's Turn Now. See What His Children Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan Posted

Anil Kapoor in Race 3 (Image courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Highlights "So intense, daddy. Loving the look & feel of Race 3," Sonam posted Make way for this young lad hitting screens tomorrow: Rhea Race 3 is Salman's Eid-special release

#Race3ThisEid A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on Jun 14, 2018 at 5:42am PDT



In Salman Khan's Race 3, Anil Kapoor plays Shamsher. He is the only actor of the Race franchise to have starred in all the three films of the series. He played a cop in the previous films.



Of Race 3 promotions, Anil Kapoor had told NDTV, "When I left home today, I told both of them that enough is enough! Now just concentrate on Race 3, it's your fathers turn now. (Laughs). As Salman says this is an action musical bonanza and it's Eid around the corner, it's a festive time. We hope people go with their family and enjoy the film."



, an action-thriller, also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. It is directed by Remo D'Souza.





