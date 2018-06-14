Race 3: It's Anil Kapoor's Turn Now. See What His Children Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan Posted

Anil Kapoor's children have responded in kind to their father's instruction, asking them to focus on Race 3 now

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 14, 2018 20:31 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Race 3: It's Anil Kapoor's Turn Now. See What His Children Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan Posted

Anil Kapoor in Race 3 (Image courtesy: sonamkapoor)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "So intense, daddy. Loving the look & feel of Race 3," Sonam posted
  2. Make way for this young lad hitting screens tomorrow: Rhea
  3. Race 3 is Salman's Eid-special release
Actor Anil Kapoor's children have responded in kind to their father's instruction, asking them to focus on his new film Race 3, which hits the screens on Friday. In an interview to NDTV, Anil Kapoor revealed that he has asked his daughter Sonam and son Harshvardhan to 'concentrate' on Race 3 and stop promoting their films, Veere Di Wedding and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. Sonam, Harshvardhan and Rhea, the co-producer of Veere Di Wedding, just shared different stills of Anil Kapoor from Race 3 with interesting captions. "So intense, daddy! Loving the look & feel of Race 3 already! Can't wait to watch it tomorrow," wrote Sonam. We love Rhea's caption the most, which read as, "Make way for this young lad hitting screens tomorrow. Back to the Race." (It's hard to miss Anil Kapoor's swag in the pictures, trust us).

Comments
See what Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan posted.
 

 

#Race3ThisEid

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on

 

@anilskapoor make way for this young lad hitting screens tomorrow, #backtotheRACE

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on

 

Back to the RACE with @anilskapoor #tomorrow

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on

 

#race3 in cinemas tomorrow @anilskapoor @beingsalmankhan @jacquelinef143 @saqibsaleem

A post shared by Harshvardhan Kapoor (@harshvardhankapoor) on

 


In Salman Khan's Race 3, Anil Kapoor plays Shamsher. He is the only actor of the Race franchise to have starred in all the three films of the series. He played a cop in the previous films.

 


Of Race 3 promotions, Anil Kapoor had told NDTV, "When I left home today, I told both of them that enough is enough! Now just concentrate on Race 3, it's your fathers turn now. (Laughs). As Salman says this is an action musical bonanza and it's Eid around the corner, it's a festive time. We hope people go with their family and enjoy the film."


Race 3, an action-thriller, also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. It is directed by Remo D'Souza.

 

 

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

race 3anil kapoorsonam rhea harshvardhan

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsHIVFIFAPaytmAmazonOlaOnePlus 6Redmi Note 5 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................