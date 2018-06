Race 3: It's Anil Kapoor's Turn Now. See What His Children Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan Posted

Anil Kapoor in Race 3 (Image courtesy: sonamkapoor)

#Race3ThisEid A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on Jun 14, 2018 at 5:42am PDT

Actor Anil Kapoor's children have responded in kind to their father's instruction, asking them to focus on his new film, which hits the screens on Friday. In an interview to NDTV, Anil Kapoor revealed that he has asked his daughter Sonam and son Harshvardhan to 'concentrate' on Race 3 and stop promoting their films,and. Sonam, Harshvardhan and Rhea, the co-producer of, just shared different stills of Anil Kapoor from Race 3 with interesting captions. "So intense, daddy! Loving the look & feel ofalready! Can't wait to watch it tomorrow," wrote Sonam. We love Rhea's caption the most, which read as, "Make way for this young lad hitting screens tomorrow. Back to the." (It's hard to miss Anil Kapoor's swag in the pictures, trust us). See what Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan posted.



In Salman Khan's Race 3, Anil Kapoor plays Shamsher. He is the only actor of the Race franchise to have starred in all the three films of the series. He played a cop in the previous films.



Of Race 3 promotions, Anil Kapoor had told NDTV, "When I left home today, I told both of them that enough is enough! Now just concentrate on Race 3, it's your fathers turn now. (Laughs). As Salman says this is an action musical bonanza and it's Eid around the corner, it's a festive time. We hope people go with their family and enjoy the film."



, an action-thriller, also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. It is directed by Remo D'Souza.