Anil Kapoor Needs Daughter Sonam And Son Harshvardhan To Focus On Race 3 Now Please

Ok, enough now. Actor Anil Kapoor has instructed his daughter Sonam and son Harshvardhan to stop promoting their recent films, Veere Di Wedding and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, and focus on his upcoming action film, Race 3. He is happy with Harshvardhan's performance in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and says the ultimate aim for an actor should be timeless films like Virasat and Mr India.

Ques: Your family has been in the limelight for quite some time. After Sonam's wedding, she was all over the news for her film Veere Di Wedding, Harshvardhan was busy pushing Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, and now you are promoting Race 3. It looks like your family has taken the responsibility to entertain everyone.

Anil Kapoor: "When I left home today, I told both of them that enough is enough! Now just concentrate on Race 3, it's your fathers turn now. (Laughs). As Salman says this is an action musical bonanza and it's Eid around the corner, it's a festive time. We hope people go with their family and enjoy the film."

Ques: After all these years and so many releases, what excites you?

Anil Kapoor: "Right now the fact that I have a 3D release coming up. That's what excites me right now. It's my first 3D film. It's going to be a different experience for viewers. I would like to tell people that if they want to enjoy it, they should watch the 3D version. I missed watching Chhota Chetan (1998). That was the first Hindi 3D film. I watched Avatar and Mission: Impossible in 3D, and I loved the experience."

Ques: You and Salman go back a long way. What's it like to be doing another film with him?

Anil Kapoor: "Salman Khan has a huge following, the best part is that he makes family films, so I hope his audience also likes this one. We have done five films together; three were hits - No Entry, Deewana Mastana, and Biwi No 1. Race 3 is my sixth film with Salman."

Ques: Sonam and Harshvardhan's films (Veere Di Wedding and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero) released on the same day. What was that like for you? I saw you were balancing your tweets and sharing something for both of them and attending both the screenings. Was it tough managing the whole release rivalry situation and making sure you are balanced as a father?

Anil Kapoor: "No, it was not like balancing. I saw both the films and I enjoyed both. Veere Di Wedding was produced by my daughter, that did very well. I was very happy with Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. I was taken aback by Harsh's performance. Praise came from people who don't mince words; they told me they loved his work. At the start of your career, you should be first known as an actor. Sometimes you get box-office, and you are not accepted as an actor, that's risky I feel. The ultimate dream should be to do films like Virasat (1997) and Mr India (1987). Some movies don't resonate at that time, but they have long legs. People come to me with kids even know, and they say our kids are fans of Mr India and these are kids who were not even born at that time."

Race 3, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, releases this Friday.