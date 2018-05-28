Bhavesh Joshi: Harshvardhan Kapoor Picks Dad Anil Kapoor As Hero If The Film Was Made In The Nineties Harshvardhan believes that if Bhavesh Joshi was made in the Nineties, Anil Kapoor would have been the apt choice to portray the titular role

releases in less than a week and the promotions are in full swing. Bhavesh Joshi is Harshvardhan Kapoor's first film after Mirzya , in which the actor plays a quasi-vigilante who takes on the corrupt and the bad guys in a superhero style. The actor believes that if a film like this was made in the Nineties, his father Anil Kapoor would have been the apt choice to portray the titular character Bhavesh Joshi, IANS reported. "I think ifwas made in the 1990s, dad would have been a very good fit for the role. He could have done it really well. Bhavesh is a young guy with lot of energy, very extrovert like how dad is," the actor told IANS.Harshvardhan adds: "But yes, in the second half of the film, the character changes and that intensity somewhere reflects me (my personality)."When the actor was asked if he had inherited anything from the veteran actor (Anil Kapoor), Harshvardhan said that it is too early to be determined. "If we talk about our acting, it is too soon to compare. I think we have very different personalities," the 27-year-old actor said.It will be a Kapoor vs Kapoor affair at the box office since Anil Kapoor's children Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan's films are making way to the theatres on June 1. Sonam'swill clash with brother'safter the release date of the latter was postponed by the makers. Rhea Kapoor is also a part of the box office clash since she is co-producingOn Harshvardhan's film clashing with Sonam and Rhea's upcoming venture, the actor said: "It is not a clash for the very simple reason that if we look at the canvas, both films are not similarly big. It is not that myneeds 4,000 screens like it is usually needed for a Salman Khan-starrer film."My film is small, with a certain target audience. The film will grow at the box office based on word of mouth. Sonam's film is an entertaining comedy, a slice-of-life story of four girls played by stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam herself and other actresses," the actor added. After, Harshvardhan will focus on a biopic based on the life of shooter Abhinav Bindra.(With IANS inputs)