Harshvardhan Kapoor's Bhavesh Joshi Trailer Reminds Twitter Of Deadpool - Do You Agree?

He then worked hard to technologically update a couple of weapon-like gears and trained in what appeared to be martial arts and then emerged as the vigilante who wears a mask at all times - a mask which has red lights highlighting the eyes. Kinda like Deadpool, you know - the masked superhero with white highlights for his eyes on the mask? As an added similarity, Bhavesh Joshi too has a wicked sense of humour much like Deadpool's. Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds stars in and as Deadpool, which will have it's second film releasing later this month.
We will let Twitter do rest of the talking. Here are a mix of tweets which arrived after the trailer (arrived today) and the teaser (shared earlier this month) of Bhavesh Joshi.
"Deadpool, may is now officially the cool superhero month," read a tweet while another added: "Hollywood - Deadpool; Bollywood- Bhavesh Joshi Superhero". "It's like a combo of Kick-Ass, Daredevil and Deadpool - Bhavesh Joshi," wrote another.
Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Bhavesh Joshi releases on May 25. Meanwhile, Deadpool 2 is scheduled for release on May 18.