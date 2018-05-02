Harshvardhan Kapoor's Bhavesh Joshi Trailer Reminds Twitter Of Deadpool - Do You Agree?

Highlights Bhavesh Joshi's trailer released on Tuesday and Twitter has loads to say "Deadpool has competition," read a tweet "It's like a combo of Kick-Ass, Daredevil and Deadpool," read another

This character looks to me the mix of Deadpool and Batman.

Good trailer..#BhaveshJoshiTrailerhttps://t.co/lEAnBujyWg — @nmol (@anmoljaiswal333) May 2, 2018

Hollywood- Deadpool

Bollywood- Bhavesh Joshi Superhero — Hun (@nickhunterr) April 20, 2018

With bhavesh joshi and deadpool, may is now officially the cool superhero month https://t.co/4mBXDsgv7h — Yash (@commentatorship) April 18, 2018

It's like a combo of Kick-Ass, Daredevil and Deadpool -- Bhavesh Joshi Superhero | Official Teaser | Harshvardhan Kapoor | Vikram... https://t.co/q1jufWOSWq via @YouTube — Daredevil ManWithoutFear.com (@manwithoutfear) April 19, 2018