Oscars 2025: Ryan Reynolds Urges The Academy To "Recognise The Amazing Work Of Stunt Teams"

Deadpool & Wolverine actor Ryan Reynolds has a request for the Academy Awards Committee. He has asked the members to consider adding a stunt award category to honour the performers who have long been risking their lives for the sake of action sequences in films. With that thought in mind, Ryan Reynolds wrote a long note on Instagram, highlighting the efforts of the stunt crew associated with Deadpool & Wolverine. He said, “Stunt work doesn't have a category at The Oscars and I hope that'll change someday. So many films SMASHED it this year… Buster Keaton, Harold Lloyd, and Chaplin were stunt performers as well as filmmakers. Telling stories with their entire bodies.”

Ryan Reynolds added, “The Deadpool & Wolverine stunt team over-delivered. Many are friends I've worked with for years and I'll spend the rest of my days doodling their names in my Heidi Stationary, dotting all the “i's” with little hearts.”

Heaping praise on some of the body doubles he worked with, Ryan Reynolds said, “I have worked with Alex Kyshkovych since the very first Deadpool movie. He not only doubles me — he's the Fight Coordinator. I'd take a sledgehammer to the face for Alex. Or rather, I would ask Alex to take a sledgehammer to the face for Alex. Second Unit Director/Supervising Stunt Coordinator, George Cottle is a HUGE GET. You've seen his genius in Spider-Man NWH along with a ton of other gems. His skill is world class and he made the entire film better. I'd ask Alex to take a rusty fork to the eye for George.”

Ryan Reynolds also gave a shoutout to his Deadpool & Wolverine co-actor Hugh Jackman's stuntman Daniel Stevens. “It's mind-boggling how much Hugh Jackman does himself. But Daniel Stevens steps in for the truly dangerous stuff. He's been 'Wolverining' for a long time. As we know, ‘Wolverining' is HARD. I would ask Alex to eat the crab salad I left on the dashboard for three straight days for Dan. Huge shoutout to Andy Lister for bringing a new and insane Wolvie gear to the Deadpool Corps fight as well,” he wrote.

Ryan Reynolds signed off by saying, “If you'd like to see The Academy recognise the amazing work of stunt teams across the industry, let them know.”

Deadpool & Wolverine marks the 34th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Directed by Shawn Levy, the action-comedy premiered on July 26. Emma Corrin, Matthew Macfadyen, Rob Delaney, Morena Baccarin, Aaron Stanford and Leslie Uggams are also a part of the cast.