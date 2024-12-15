"I Can't Do That Again": Ryan Reynolds On Returning For Another Deadpool Movie

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds may have disappointed his fans after providing a not-so-great update about the future of the Deadpool movie franchise. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Green Lantern star said he had potential ideas for a sequel but it might feel 'iterative' and 'redundant' which he really did not want to do again. Deadpool and Wolverine became one of the biggest hits of the year, grossing over $1.3 billion at the box office as Mr Reynolds alongside Hugh Jackman pulled off a successful multiverse tale that Marvel Studios has been attempting to ace since the end of Infinity Saga.

"I've never been so depressed as the day we locked the last reel of Deadpool & Wolverine. Seeing Shawn every day and Hugh in person or on the screen in the edit bay is one of the best times of my life and a memory palace in my mind that I visit every day. I don't know what the future holds just yet," said Mr Reynolds.

"As for Deadpool & Wolverine, I have some pitches and ideas, but none of them centre on Deadpool. He is a great supporting or ensemble player. And I would always want Deadpool and Wolverine to be paired in some way," he added.

He further explained: "Centering Deadpool works best if you take everything away from him and put his back against the wall. I can't really do that again. A fourth time feels a little iterative and redundant. That doesn't mean sacrificing fun. There is still an arc for Deadpool which is fulfilling and powerful."

This is the first time since the movie's release that Mr Reynolds has given his take on the franchise's future. Most Marvel/Sony offerings have had three instalments involving a superhero or antihero, suggesting that Deadpool had crossed the finish line.

However, with Tom Holland's Spiderman getting a fourth movie and Deadpool set to feature in upcoming Avengers movies, it cannot be ruled out that the foul-mouthed assassin might return to the big screen. Recent reports claim that the top executives at Marvel were laying the groundwork for a future Deadpool movie but it will all depend on the performance of the upcoming slate of movies and TV shows.