Will Salman Khan's Race 3 Be A Blockbuster? Distributors Have An Answer

Salman Khan is all set for a blockbuster Eid with the release of Race 3, as per film distributors, who told mid-day that the pre-release bookings have a never-seen-before demand. A section of the distributors is confident that Salman Khan's new film will be a blockbuster like most of his previous Eid releases such as Bajrani Bhaijaan, Wanted, Bodyguard and Kick. Last year's Tubelight is the only exception on Salman Khan's blockbuster Eid list. "When the film (Race 3) opens on Friday, it is sure to be a super hit, there are no second thoughts about it," a distributor told mid-day.
They also told mid-day that despite a delay in Ramazan this season, the "collections have been exceptionally high." The distributor added: "Places like Nagpur, Raipur, Bilaspur, Jabalpur and Korba have recorded excellent advance bookings, while Chhatisgarh, Maharashtra, and parts of Madhya Pradesh are pretty strong."
The mid-day report also stated that in just a few of hours on the third day of advance booking, two theatres on in New Delhi recorded "collections of more than Rs 20 lakh."
The advance ticket sales is the icing on Race 3's already successful pre-release run. The filmmakers - Tips owner Ramesh Taurani and Salman Khan Films - signed a Rs 130 crore deal for the film's satellite rights. The 130 crore amount is the highest for a Bollywood fillm in recent times and it also covers the entire production cost of Race 3.
Apart from Salman Khan, Race 3 also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah.
Race 3 releases on June 15.