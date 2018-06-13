Race 3: 'Hope People Find Their Salman Khan Some Day,' Says Daisy Shah

Highlights
- "I am glad I found Salman Khan": Daisy Shah
- "I never told Salman I want work," Daisy Shah added
- Race 3 will be Daisy Shah's second film with Salman Khan
Daisy Shah, who made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in 2014's Jai Ho, told news agency PTI how Salman Khan actually is as a mentor to newcomers and aspiring actors. "I never told Salman I want work. When the right project comes along he will be the first person to come and tell you. Salman makes sure that everyone grows along with him. He is not somebody who will step on your shoulder and move ahead, he will make sure that whoever is with him, he/she should grow with him and that is the best thing about him," PTI quoted Daisy as saying. The Race 3 trailer released and released to inspire multiple memes, courtesy Daisy Shah's dialogue: "Our business is our business... none of your business". The actress was also partly trolled for this. About the kind of response that she has been getting after trailer release, the actress told PTI: "I feel really happy about the response. But knowing what is going around my dialogue, it is Salman who is the happiest so I am happy in that."
Earlier, Salman Khan had introduced Daisy Shah's character with a Race 3 special poster and wrote, "Sizzling Sanjana waiting to explode". "It's time to get dangerous! You think you can handle it?" wrote Daisy while sharing her poster from Race 3. Take a look at all posters released by the makers of the film so far:
(With PTI inputs)