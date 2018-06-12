Race 3's Daisy Shah On Viral Dialogue Memes: 'It's Really Funny, Salman Khan Is The Happiest' "We never thought that this dialogue would be taken by the audience so well," said Daisy Shah

Share EMAIL PRINT Daisy and Salman on the sets of Jai Ho (courtesy Instagram) New Delhi: Highlights "It has also seeped into my house," she added "It is Salman who is the happiest," she also said "It has also seeped into my house," she added Race 3 co-stars Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez jumped to the actress' rescue. Now, the actress opened up about the viral Race 3 dialogue and the Internet's reaction to it in an interaction with PTI and said: "We never thought that this dialogue would be taken by the audience so well."



"It's really fun when people give their own version to my dialogue. It has also seeped into my house like if I have a conversation with my sister, she is like, 'Dude, it is my business none of your business'. I am like ok fine," PTI quoted her as saying.



Daisy also added that Salman is really enjoying the audience's response to the dialogue in concern. "I feel really happy about the response. But knowing what is going around my dialogue, it is Salman who is the happiest so I am happy in that," she added. Earlier, this is how Salman has backed up Daisy after she was trolled:

No words @BeingSalmanKhan what better reply one could get then the best one itself... we love you for the human you are !!! #Race3#salmankhanourhero @ItsRaviD @PlanetSalmanpic.twitter.com/FYUmIsAMLq - Rahul.N.Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) May 21, 2018



Meanwhile, here's what Jacqueline had uploaded on her Instagram story, featuring Daisy and the viral Race 3 dialogue.

A screenshot of Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram story. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Varun Dhawan had also joined in the promotional duties.

#noneofyourbusiness @varundvn #race3 A post shared by Remo Dsouza (@remodsouza) on May 24, 2018 at 3:37am PDT



In an interview to IANS earlier, Salman had also explained why the



Salman Khan and Daisy Shah are co-starring for the second time after 2014's Jai Ho, with which she made her Bollywood debut.



Directed by Remo D'Souza, Race 3 also stars Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala. Race 3 releases on June 15.



(with PTI inputs)



