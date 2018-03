Race 3: Salman Khan Introduces Daisy Shah As 'Sizzling Sanjana'

Highlights "It's time to get dangerous," wrote Daisy Shah On Wednesday, Salman Khan introduced Bobby Deol as the 'main man' Race 3 arrives this Eid

The makers of Salman Khan's Race 3 have been sharing the character posters of the cast on social media back to back and today, it was Daisy Shah's turn, who was introduced by the superstar as, "Sizzling Sanjana waiting to explode." Salman Khan's look from the film was revealed earlier this week and after him, Jacqueline Fernandez and Bobby Deol's characters were introduced. We are now waiting for Anil Kapoor and Saqib Saleem's character posters too. "It's time to get dangerous! You think you can handle it?" wrote Daisy while sharing her poster from. she had debuted opposite Salman in 2014'sTake a look at Daisy Shah's poster from. ("You think you can handle it?")Meet Salman Khan as Sikander.is directed by Remo D'Souza and this is the first time Salman Khan will star in afilm. The previous twofilms, directed by Abbas-Mastan, were headlined by Saif Ali Khan. "Who better than Salman Khan for this? I wish both of them luck," Saif had earlier told news agency PTI. Anil Kapoor has been part of all the three films while Jacqueline starred in the second part. "The entire team (of) is very rocking and we are having a great time. We are very psyched about the action we will be doing and the twists and turns in the film," she told IANS.is expected to hit the screens on Eid and will be Salman Khan's first release of this year.