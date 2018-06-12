Salman Khan's Race 3 Has Already Smashed One Aamir Khan Dangal Record: Report

Salman Khan's Race 3 is three days from release and it has reportedly smashed one record held by Aamir Khan's Dangal, as per a mid-day report. Salman Khan Films signed Rs 130 crore deal for Race 3's satellite rights, which is the highest amount paid for a Bollywood film as of now. Dangal's satellite rights reportedly closed at Rs 75 crore. Race 3's Rs 130 crore deal is also significant because the filmmakers have recovered their entire production cost with this deal alone, reports mid-day. Salman Khan and team Race 3 are definitely looking forward to a fantastic release this Eid.
The trailer of Race 3 released in April to mixed reactions. Race 3 trended off again and on again for weeks due to both severe trolling and appreciation. There were spectacular action sequences and stunts in the film, which Salman Khan said during promotions, are 100 per cent genuine and with VFX influence. "All the action in the film is not dinky cars, or special effects blowing up, we blew up pretty much that we bought. It is very real and all the cars too. They aren't special effect cars, these are the cars we bought," said Salman, reported news agency PTI. For the finale alone, team Race 3 sacrificed over 15 luxury cars including Aston Martin, Maserati, Ferrari, Lamborghini.
CommentsApart from Salman Khan, Race 3 also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala. Producer Ramesh Taurani did not retain anyone from the previous Race films, except Anil Kapoor and Jacqueline, who will play different characters in reboot version.
Race 3, directed by Remo D'Souza, is releasing on June 15.