Crazy Viral: Aamir Khan Video Calls Wrestler Vinesh Phogat. Fans Predict, "<i>Dangal 2</i> Is On Its Way"

Aamir Khan made a video call to wrestler Vinesh Phogat recently and fans couldn't keep calm. A fan page dedicated to the actor shared pictures of them on Instagram. In the pictures, Vinesh was accompanied by the former wrestler Kripa Shankar, who trained actors for Dangal. In the pictures, Aamir and Vinesh are seen smiling. The caption accompanying the post read, "Good touch from Aamir Khan. Over a video call, he congratulated Vinesh Phogat for her stupendous fight in Paris. Reminded her that her three fights were proof of her champion mentality. Former wrestler Kripa Shankar (also in the pic), who was mentor for the actors of 'Dangal'." Take a look:

The pictures were shared on X as well. Fans swamped the comments section with their demand for a Dangal 2.0. A fan wrote, "Dangal 2 is on its way!" Another fan wrote, "Champion hai." Another comment read, "Just announce Dangal 2 and she the magic I don't know about Indian box office but China's box office going to (bomb emoji). Take a look:

Released in 2016, Dangal was based on the real-life story of Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters, Geeta and Babita, who became top wrestlers. Dangal smashed the box office with records after records. Aamir Khan played the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat while Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra played the roles of Geeta and Babita respectively.

Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris 2024 Olympics in the women's 50kg wrestling category due to exceeding the weight limit on the morning of her gold medal match.