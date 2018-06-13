Race 3 Stunts Were Not As Easy As Salman Khan Makes Them Look. For Example... Talking about a Race 3 action scene, Remo D'Souza said: "It sees Salman riding a bike at high speed, only to navigate a falling tree"

This particular sequence is one of Remo's "favourite" ones and has been shot in the jungles of Bangkok's Kanchanaburi - the other one being the climax, which involves a "hand-to-hand combat." This is what he told mid-day: "While every stunt is dangerous, breathtaking and expensive, two of them are my favourites. The first is the climax scene, which involves hand-to-hand-combat, and the second is one we shot in Bangkok's Kanchanaburi jungles. It sees Salman riding a bike at high speed, only to navigate a falling tree."



Not just in the action sequences but Salman's introductory scene in the movie has also been planned on a large scale. In a statement earlier, the director, who is a huge fan of Salman Khan, said: "The biggest vision while directing Race 3 was to represent Salman Khan like never before! I am a huge fan of Salman and I know how audiences would want to see him on the big screen. Hence I personally planned on giving Salman a larger than life entry sequence in the movie."



If all of this is making the wait for Race 3 difficult, you can take a look at the trailer till you witness all the action on the big screen.







Race 3 is being headlined by Salman Khan, the cast of which also features Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem, Bobby Deol and Freddy Daruwala. Race 3 is all set to hit the screens this Friday.





