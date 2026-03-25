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R Madhavan And Danish Pandor Like Post Praising Dhurandhar 2 Co-Star Ranveer Singh Over Ranbir Kapoor, Internet Divided

As expected, the internet had plenty to say, and opinions were sharply divided

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R Madhavan And Danish Pandor Like Post Praising <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Co-Star Ranveer Singh Over Ranbir Kapoor, Internet Divided
Internet compares Ranbir to Ranveer after Dhurandhar 2 success.
  • The debate around Bollywood's leading stars has taken centre stage once again
  • This time, it involves Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor
  • As expected, the internet had plenty to say, and opinions were sharply divided
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The debate around Bollywood's leading stars has taken centre stage once again, and this time it involves Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor. Ever since Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar released in theatres last December and its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge hit screens last week, the film has dominated conversations online.

Amid the growing chatter, a social media post comparing the two actors caught attention. An Instagram user shared a statement that read, "Ranveer will eat Ranbir alive in any role. Not joking."

What truly fuelled the discussion, however, was the fact that R Madhavan and Danish Pandor - both co-stars of Ranveer in Dhurandhar - liked the post. Their activity did not go unnoticed, with fans quickly circulating screenshots across platforms.

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One user on X wrote, "R Madhavan and Danish aren't shying away from accepting an obvious fact."

Internet Divided 

As expected, the internet had plenty to say, and opinions were sharply divided. While some backed Ranveer, others stood firmly in support of Ranbir.

One user commented, "Ranveer is a director's actor .... A good director can bring out his greatness, but Ranbir makes the direction greater with his skills..."

Another wrote, "Ranbir can easily pull off Jassi and Hamza, but Ranveer can't pull off Barfi."

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A different take read, "Ranveer is definitely good, but Ranbir is something else."

Highlighting their distinct strengths, one comment stated, "Ranveer looks good in intense, violent roles, whereas Ranbir is more for mature, romantic roles."

Meanwhile, a more balanced opinion also emerged, with a user saying, "Both are goated actors.. I guess we shouldn't compare."

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What's Next For Ranbir Kapoor

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has a packed slate ahead. The actor will next be seen in Love & War, Ramayana, Brahmastra Part 2, and Animal Park.

About Dhurandhar 2

The sequel to Dhurandhar follows the rise of Ranveer Singh's Hamza Ali Mazari as Sher-e-Baloch and the undisputed king of Lyari. It also traces his journey from becoming Jaskirat Singh Rangi to Hamza, the man who intrudes into Pakistan as a spy to avenge the terrorist attacks in the nation.

The spy-action thriller also brings back the talented supporting cast, including Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Sara Arjun.

ALSO READ: Arijit Singh's Dhurandhar 2 Song Phir Se Made Ranveer Singh Cry. 'Did You?' Asks Actor

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