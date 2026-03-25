Arijit Singh's <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Song <i>Phir Se</i> Made Ranveer Singh Cry. 'Did You?' Asks Actor

Drop everything and head straight to Ranveer Singh's Instagram. The actor has shared the music video of Dhurandhar: The Revenge's track Phir Se, sung by Arijit Singh. While the song and its visuals are undeniably moving, it's Ranveer's caption that truly grabbed our attention, “I cried. Did you?”

The music video strings together several stills from the film – from Jaskirat Singh Rangi's tender moments with his family in India to the romantic glimpses of Yalina Jamali (played by Sara Arjun) and Jaskirat during his time undercover as Hamza Ali Mazari. Their son Zayan (played by Umarr Navid Nirban) also makes brief but impactful appearances.

Reacting to the post, Gaurav Gera, who played Mohammed Aalam in the film, dropped red heart emojis. Pari Pandher, who portrayed Jaskirat's sister Jasleen Kaur Rangi, commented, “Jassi veerey.” Meanwhile, Saumya Tandon, who appeared as Ulfat, shared, “I cried in the Punjab back story. You were so good. The scene where you recover your sister was devastatingly a good scene and yes I cried.”

Spoiler alert: In Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Phir Se plays at a deeply emotional moment – when Jaskirat returns to India after years of living in Pakistan as a spy. His wife, Yalina, and son, Zayan, are left behind. Upon his return, even before undergoing debriefing, Jaskirat makes his way to his village to see his family. However, just as he reaches the doorstep of his home, he chooses not to enter – leaving the film on an open-ended note. The emotions in his eyes can leave anyone reaching out for a tissue to wipe off tears.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge serves as a sequel to the 2025 hit Dhurandhar. The second installment delves into the backstory of Ranveer Singh's character, Hamza Ali Mazari, who was once an ordinary village boy named Jaskirat Singh Rangi from Punjab. A series of unexpected twists and life-altering circumstances land him in prison, where he is eventually chosen by the Indian government for a high-stakes undercover mission. The film traces his journey as he fights valiantly and takes down several terrorists.

Released on March 19, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been bankrolled by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.