Pulkit Samrat And Kriti Kharbanda Are Now Married. See First Pics

Kriti Kharbanda with Pulkit Samrat. (courtesy: pulkitsamrat)

Congratulations, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda. The couple, who got married on March 15, shared pictures from their dreamy wedding ceremony on Saturday and stunning can't even begin to describe them. The bride wore a pastel pink lehenga, while Pulkit Samrat wore a pastel green outfit. The couple captioned the post, "From the deep blue sky, to the morning dew. Through the low and the high, it's only you. From the start to the end. In every now and every then. When my heart beats different. It's got to be you. Constantly, consistently, continually, You."

See the pictures from the wedding here:

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have co-starred in the 2018 film Veerey Ki Wedding. They also shared screen space in the comedy film Pagalpanti, which released in 2019. Kriti Kharbanda worked with Pulkit Samrat in Bejoy Nambiar's Taish, which also featured Harshvardhan Rane, Jim Sarbh, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Abhimanyu Singh.

Kriti Kharbanda has starred in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films. She has featured in films such as Housefull 4 and Pagalpanti. She was last seen in 14 Phere, co-starring Vikrant Massey.

Pulkit Samrat is the star of Fukrey series of films. He has also featured in films like Dolly Ki Doli, Bangistan, Sanam Re, Junooniyat and Haathi Mere Saathi to name a few. He also featured in Ekta Kapoor's TV serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.