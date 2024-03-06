Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's Delhi Wedding To Be Attended By Team Fukrey: Report

Kriti Kharbanda shared this image. (courtesy: kriti.kharbanda)

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are reportedly gearing up for their much-awaited March wedding. Hours after their beach-themed wedding invite went crazy viral on social media, a source close to the couple confired that the wedding will take place in Delhi and will be a four day affair starting from March 13. Talking to News18, the source said, "The pre-wedding festivities will kickstart next Wednesday (March 13) and will run till March 16. March 15 is the day they will become husband and wife. The wedding is set to take place in Delhi where both the actors were born. While Kriti eventually moved to Bangalore, Pulkit's family still resides in the national capital.”

Revealing details about the guest list, the source added, "“Not many Bollywood celebrities will be a part of their D-Day. However, some of their closest peers who have become like family will join the nuptials. Varun Sharma including the other cast members of Fukrey are supposed to fly to Delhi next week.”

Meanwhile, tale a look at their viral wedding invite:

On this Valentine's Day, Pulkit and Kriti hinted at their March wedding when they shared loved up posts for each other on Instagram with cryptic captions. While Kriti wrote, ‘Let's ‘March' together', Pulkit replied, ‘I do'. Take a look at the post below:

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda met each other on the sets of Pagalpanti (2019) and began dating soon after. Apart from Pagalpanti, Pulkit and Kriti have appeared in the film Veerey Ki Wedding (2018). They were last seen together in Bejoy Nambiar's Taish (2020).