Kriti Kharbanda Arrives In Delhi With Family Ahead Of Her Wedding With Pulkit Samrat

Kriti Kharbanda pictured at airport.

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are reportedly gearing up to say "I do". The couple is reportedly getting married on March 13. Ahead of their much-anticipated wedding, the actress was spotted at the Delhi airport. She was accompanied by her mother. Radiating elegance in a stunning blue summer dress, Kriti Kharbanda walked hand-in-hand with her mother as they made their way out of the airport. The couple's Mumbai and Delhi abodes have been lit up with lights, hinting at the beginning of the pre-wedding festivities. After getting engaged in a private ceremony in January, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, both hailing from Delhi NCR, decided to return to their roots for their nuptials. Opting for the luxurious ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar, Delhi NCR, as their wedding venue, the couple will partake in a traditional Hindu ceremony amidst the grandeur of the resort.

Ahead of their rumoured wedding, a sneak peek of their 'Save The Date' wedding invitation card has surfaced online. The invitation features an endearing illustration of Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat enjoying a serene moment at their beachside abode, accompanied by their pets – a beagle and a husky. The message on the invite read, "Can't wait to celebrate with our squad. Love, Pulkit and Kriti."

Kriti Kharbanda's Valentine's Day post hinted at their upcoming March wedding. She shared a love-filled photo with her Pulkit Samrat on Instagram and wrote, "Let's March together, hand in hand. #happyvalentinesday." Pulkit Samrat, on the other hand, shared a photo wherein they can be seen enjoying on a cruise. While the actor sported a black sweatshirt teamed with blue denims, Kriti wore a strappy brown dress featuring a thigh-high slit. His caption read, "Dancing on the edge of a leap! I do, I do, I do love you.. Kriti Kharbanda."