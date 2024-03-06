Crazy Viral: Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's Beach-Themed Wedding Invite Is All About Love

Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat are reportedly getting married on March 13

It's time to break out the confetti because Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are diving headfirst into their 'happily ever after'. Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are reportedly gearing up for their much-awaited wedding. Ahead of their rumoured March wedding, a sneak peek of their 'Save The Date' wedding invitation card has surfaced online. The invitation features an endearing illustration of Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat enjoying a serene moment at their beachside abode, accompanied by their pets – a beagle and a husky. The message on the invite read, "Can't wait to celebrate with our squad. Love, Pulkit and Kriti."

Reportedly, the couple is set to exchange vows on March 13, 2024, with preparations in full swing since last year. Kriti Kharbanda's Valentine's Day post hinted at their upcoming March wedding. She shared a love-filled photo with her Pulkit Samrat on Instagram and wrote, "Let's March together, hand in hand. #happyvalentinesday." Pulkit Samrat, on the other hand, shared a photo wherein they can be seen enjoying on a cruise. While the actor sported a black sweatshirt teamed with blue denims, Kriti wore a strappy brown dress featuring a thigh-high slit. His caption read, "Dancing on the edge of a leap! I do, I do, I do love you.. Kriti Kharbanda."

Earlier on January 30, glimpses from Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's roka ceremony surfaced, featuring the couple radiating happiness alongside their close-knit group. Kriti looked pretty in a royal-blue anarkali, while Pulkit looked dashing in a printed kurta.