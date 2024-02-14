Valentine's Day 2024: Inside Pulkit Samrat And Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram Exchange

Pulkit shared this image. (courtesy: PulkitSamrat)

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are setting couple goals. Pulkit Samrat shared a picture with girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda in which they can be seen enjoying their quality time together on a yacht. Pulkit wore a black t-shirt while Kriti wore a pretty dress in the picture. Pulkit wrote in the caption, "Dancing on the edge of a leap! I do, I do, I do love you..." Replying to the post, Kriti wrote, "You do, so you?" Kriti also shared an image with Pulkit Samrat in which she can be seen looking at him adorably. Kriti wrote in the caption, "Let's March together, hand in hand." Bobby Deol dropped a bunch of emojis in the comments section. Take a look:

Take a look what Kriti posted here:

Kriti and Pulkit often share pictures of themselves on social media. A few weeks back, Kriti shared a few mushy pictures with Pulkit on his birthday. She wrote in the caption, "The boy with the biggest heart and the purest soul! Everyday with you is an adventure, never a dull moment. loving you has been one of the best things that have ever happened to me, I'm a lucky lucky girl! Thank you for coming into this world and into my life love you, today and everyday! Best. Boy. Ever. @pulkitsamrat you are my hero! Happy birthday baby!" Take a look:

As Pulkit's last release Fukrey 3 made Rs 100 crore at the global box office, Pulkit and Kriti paid their offers at the Golden Temple. Sharing pictures from their visit, Pulkit wrote in the caption, "Celebrating with immense gratitude and joy as Fukrey3 surpasses 100 crores worldwide! This incredible milestone is a testament to the boundless love from our audience and the blessings of the Almighty. May Wahe Guru always watch over us. Big cheers to the incredible team of Fukrey3 for their energy, time, sweat and several sleepless hours!" Take a look:

Pulkit Samrat is the star of Fukrey series of films. He has also featured in films like Dolly Ki Doli, Bangistan, Sanam Re, Junooniyat and Haathi Mere Saathi to name a few. Kriti Kharbanda has starred in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films. She has featured in films such as Housefull 4 and Pagalpanti. She was last seen in 14 Phere, co-starring Vikrant Massey. Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have co-starred in the 2018 film Veerey Ki Wedding. They have been dating each other since 2019.