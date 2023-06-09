Meet Pulkit Samrat's Brother Ullas: 'Can't Wait For The World To Witness His Magic'

Pulkit Samrat with his brother. (courtesy: pulkitsamrat)

Pulkit Samrat has “always been a proud brother” but today, he is “the proudest, filled with heartwarming emotions, some tears and many smiles.” Reason? His brother Ullas' film titled Taps premiered at the Kashish Mumbai International Queer Film Festival. Sharing pictures of himself and Ullas from the film festival which is celebrating the Pride Month, the actor wrote: “So this happened! ‘Introducing Ullas Samrat.' Things be chirpy… world be beautiful, time be paused and the winds be whistling to cheer the arrival of my brother on that giant of a screen! I've seen him be mad level passionate about his craft, sharpening it like a sword as he prepares every single day without a war, but for the war!! And finally, his first war happened! The war that many fear bloodshed from, he embraces it and turns it around in his favour to play the victory horn at one of the most coveted film festivals, the Kashish International Queer Film Festival.”

“Thank you Sudhanshu Saria (filmmaker) for believing in him and being the mentor friend that you are. I see your eyes full of pride and love and care as you introduce him to people around you. That's a rare kind of love, a rare kind of support, making you, a rare kind to work with! Thank you Vinit Masram (filmmaker) for noticing that special spark in the first few seconds of his screen test! I've seen you selling him shamelessly and gathering admirers to show them how good his work is..!! Nobody, I repeat, nobody does that for the non-blood…You've really been the fuel that got everything together! Big cheers for Four Lines Entertainment,” added Pulkit.



He also thanked film's director Arvind Caulagi for making Ullas the incredible Rohan of Taps. The actor continued: “The dynamics of their relationship and the tiny misunderstandings make this film our story, everybody's story! It makes us a part of Rohan and Akshay's world. The film wouldn't be the same if it wasn't for Rohit Mehra playing the endearing Akshay that gets Rohan and Akshay's chemistry out like colourful rainbows!”



Pulkit Samrat concluded his post with these words: “I've always been a proud brother, turning to him for wiser ways to sort my dilemmas in life and today I am the proudest, filled with heartwarming emotions, some tears, many smiles and can't wait for the world to witness his magic! #lgbtq #loveislove #proudbrother.”

Ullas Samrat, recently, played the role of Lord Krishna for the musical masterpiece The Great Indian Musical: Civilization To Nation at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. The 14th edition of the Kashish International Queer Film Festival kick-started on Wednesday.