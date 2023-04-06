Kriti Kharbanda Brings Home A Swanky New Range Rover

Kriti Kharbanda pictured with her new car.

Actress Kriti Kharbanda brought home a brand new Range Rover on Thursday afternoon. The actress was surprised to see the paparazzi at her home and asked them: "Aapko kaise pata chala (How did you get to know)?" The paparazzi told her that they saw her on their way. The paparazzi congratulated the actress as she posed with her brand new car at her residence. She thanked them and said, "Thank you so much for coming. Muh meetha kariye (please do have the sweets). I will see you all very, very soon." Kriti Kharbanda's boyfriend and actor Pulkit Samrat was also pictured there. "Kya haal hain (how are you guys doing)," the actor asked the paparazzi.

Kriti Kharbanda has starred in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films. She has featured in films such as Housefull 4 and Pagalpanti. She was last seen in 14 Phere, co-starring Vikrant Massey. Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have co-starred in the 2018 film Veerey Ki Wedding. They also shared screen space in the comedy film Pagalpanti, which released in 2019. Kriti Kharbanda worked with Pulkit Samrat in Bejoy Nambiar's Taish as well, which also featured Harshvardhan Rane, Jim Sarbh, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Abhimanyu Singh.

Pulkit Samrat is the star of Fukrey series of films. He has also featured in films like Dolly Ki Doli, Bangistan, Sanam Re, Junooniyat and Haathi Mere Saathi to name a few. He also featured in Ekta Kapoor's famous TV serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.