ICYMI: Kriti Kharbanda's Birthday Post For Boyfriend Pulkit Samrat

Love is in the air all thanks to actress Kriti Kharbanda. On the occasion of her boyfriend, actor Pulkit Samrat's birthday, Kriti shared several images of the happy couple. The loved-up photos feature the adorable couple sharing laughs and making goofy faces for the camera. While the first image in the carousel features Pulkit alone, smiling widely, the rest have the much-in-love couple together. Sharing the photos, Kriti said, “Happy birthday baby. I love you,” with a bunch of heart emojis. Actors Richa Chadha, Gauahar Khan and Sophie Choudry wished Pulkit in the comments section of the post.

On Christmas, Kriti Kharbanda shared a picture and video of her playing cricket in a Santa Claus costume. “Merry Christmas! Best time of the year,” she said in the caption. ‘

In another video shared previously, Kriti Kharbanda is seen playing games in an arcade. Along with the clip, she said, “Darr ke aagey, jeet hai. My love for arcade games grew in my teenage years. I would find myself gravitating towards these arcades on a bad day or whenever I wanted some “me” time. I found magic, happiness in solitude and just loved the competition. It wasn't just about winning, it was about challenging myself and doing better than I did before.”

A few months ago, Pulkit Samrat shared a bunch of images with Kriti Kharbanda and confessed his love for her. In the caption, she said, “What a beautiful week. Phew. Dreamy.. filled with those mischievous love hormones!! From long walks to quiet evenings.. from crazy dance to lazy noons… soaking in the Sun together.. and am still soaked in the “moment” and am oh so stoked to be in love.. Love you, Pretty Kharbanda,” tagging the actress.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have been dating each other since 2019.