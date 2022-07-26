Kriti Kharbanda Is The 'Jal-Pari' Of Our Dreams

Kriti Kharbanda shared this image. (courtesy: kriti.kharbanda)

Kriti Kharbanda has shared a set of new pictures from her pool time. And, we have fallen in love with the actress all over again. She is channelling her inner mermaid in these pics. Here, Kriti looks like a vision in a white bikini set. Kriti didn't waste much time thinking about the caption and just wrote, “Jal-pari,” along with a mermaid, a wave and blue heart emoji. For the hashtag, it seems she has taken reference from the kinder garden poem, “Machli jal ki rani hai.” Fans are in complete awe of her beauty.

Here are the pictures we are talking about:

More pictures from Kriti Kharbanda's pool-time shoot are waiting for your attention.

Before this, Kriti Kharbanda shared pictures from her weekend getaway. From relishing sweetmeats to glimpses of the scenic beauty, Kriti's album is all about travel goals. For the side note, she wrote, “To the weekend that was. From great weather to amazing food. From relaxation to adventure. I had it all.”

Kriti Kharbanda has also shared a video from her stay and wrote, “What my weekend looked like. And I'm not complaining. My heart goes… Thank you for your great hospitality.”

And, Kriti Kharbanda's “feeling phool-ish” is too hard to miss.

Kriti Kharbanda's love for pole dancing is no secret. And, she is “so proud” of herself. We aren't saying this. The actress has announced it in her caption. “Yes. I did it. And, it feels so so so good. A little rough around the edges but then again, it's a small victory and deserves a little celebration.”

Kriti Kharbanda was last seen in 14 Phere opposite Vikrant Massey. The film was directed by Devanshu Kumar.