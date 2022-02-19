Newlywed Couple Vikrant Massey And Sheetal Thakur Receive Love From Taapsee, Mouni Roy, Sonakshi Sinha, And Others

Still from Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur's wedding (courtesy: vikrantmassey)

Highlights Vikrant Massey Got married to Sheetal Thakur on February 18

The newlywed couple has now shared photos from their wedding

Taapsee, Mouni Roy, Kriti Kharbanda and others have congratulated them

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur got married on Friday 18 in an intimate ceremony in Himachal Pradesh. The newlywed couple has now shared new photos from their wedding. Vikrant can't take his eyes off his bride, who is dressed in a pretty red lehenga. Vikrant Massey went for a cream sherwani with a pink turban for the wedding. Now, sharing the photos, Vikrant and Sheetal have written, "Saat saalo ka ye safar ab saat janmo mein badal gaya (The journey of seven years has now turned to a journey of seven lifetimes). Thank you so much for being a part of our journey. Sheetal and Vikrant." Vikrant and Sheetal dated each other for seven years before getting married.

Celebrities are congratulating the newlywed couple with love and blessings. Kriti Kharbanda wrote, "Aap dono ko bahut bahut mubarak!" Taapsee Pannu commented, "Finally! So so happy for both of you!" Mouni Roy wrote, "Congratulations you guys." "Congratulationssss," reads Sonakshi Sinha's comment. Gauahar Khan's comment reads, "Awwwwwww the cutest two who were meant to be! God bless you two! congratulations."

Others who congratulated Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are Esha Gupta, Bobby Deol, Aahana Kumra, Anup Soni, and Priya Banerjee.

Check out new photos from Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur's wedding:

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur keep their personal life private and only share important details on social media. They had their roka ceremony in 2019 and in February 2021, Vikrant and Sheetal were engaged.

Vikrant and Sheetal have worked together in Ekta Kapoor's Broken But Beautiful 1. Sheetal has worked in various web series and Vikrant will next be seen in Love Hostel, co-starring Sanya Malhotra. The trailer of Love Hostel was released on February 18.