Vikrant Massey And Fiancee Sheetal Thakur Are 'Not Yet Married.' Here's What Happened

Actor Vikrant Massey, who was flooded with congratulatory messages on his latest Instagram post, set the record straight. The actor, who posted pictures of himself along with his fiancée Sheetal Thakur and his mother Aamna Massey, asked his fans and friends to "reserve" their wishes and added that he and Sheetal are "not yet married." The aforementioned pictures happen to be from the actor's housewarming festivities. Vikrant's friend and TV actor Karan Wahi, in the comments section of the post, jokingly wrote: "Grah pravesh ke sath mangalam bhagvwan Vishnu." To which Vikrant replied, "Bhai in-laws hote sath, toh pakka nipta dete but I guess ab thoda wait".

The 33-year-old actor posted pictures from a puja ceremony from their new house and he captioned it: "With my human-modak and better-half . #FeelingYellow. PS_ Not yet married. Please reserve your wishes."

See Vikrant Massey's post here:

Meanwhile, Sheetal Thakur also shared pictures from her and Vikrant's new home and she wrote: "New beginnings with my one and only Vikrant Massey." Take a look at the photos here:

A few months ago, Vikrant posted a happy picture with Sheetal Thakur from his new residence and he wrote: "Mera ghar."

Vikrant Massey got engaged to his Broken But Beautiful co-star in 2019. In an interview with Koimoi, he confirmed the news and said, "Yes we had a very small private function. I would talk about marriage and everything but at the right time."

Vikrant Massey, who starred in Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, is the star of films Cargo, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Ginny Weds Sunny, A Death in the Gunj, Lipstick Under My Burkha. He has also starred in web-series like Mirzapur and Broken But Beautiful, among others.