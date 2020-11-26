Nushrratt Bharruccha, Vikrant Massey And Kriti Kharbanda Are 'Back In Action.' Details Of Their New Projects Here

Nushrratt (L) and Vikrant and Kriti (R). (courtesy nushrrattbharuccha )

Nushrratt Bharruccha, Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda are back at work and how. Nushrratt began shooting for her new project Chhori in Madhya Pradesh. The actress posted pictures from the sets of the film on her Instagram profile and she captioned it: "Onto new beginnings, this time for Chhori . Excited, nervous and charged up for this one! Vishal Furia cannot wait to create magic with you! Thank you Vikramix and Abundantia Entertainment, along with Crypt TV and the sweetest Jack Davis for having put this thrilling film together and trusting me with it! Shikha Sharma, girl you get me, kahaan thi tu ab tak."

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda also announced their new project titled 14 Phere. Sharing a picture with Kriti, Vikrant wrote in his post: "Embarking on a journey that promises 2x fun, dulha-dulhan are ready to take 14 Phere! Along with Kriti Kharbanda, and directed by Devanshu Singh. A Zee Studios Official production. Shoot begins today! #BackInAction."

Vikrant Massey is a star of films and shows like A Death in the Gunj, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Chhapaak, Mirzapur, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Cargo. Kriti Kharbanda recently starred in the OTT project Taish. She has starred in films like Raaz: Reboot, Veerey Ki Wedding, Housefull 4 and Pagalpanti.

Nushrratt stepped into Bollywood with the 2009 film Kal Kissne Dekha. She later went on to feature in films such as the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Dream Girl, to name a few. The actress was last seen in Hansal Mehta's Chhalaang, in which she shared screen space with Rajkummar Rao.