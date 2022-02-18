Inside Vikrant Massey And Sheetal Thakur's Haldi

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur from their haldi ceremony (courtesy bol.bollywood )

Highlights Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are reportedly getting married today

On Thursday, they had their haldi ceremony

ceremony Vikrant and Sheetal have been dating for more than seven years

Vikrant Massey is all set to get married to his girlfriend Sheetal Thakur. On Thursday, their pre-wedding festivities began with haldi ceremony. While the couple is yet to share photos and videos from the function, several fan pages have shared videos of Vikrant and Sheetal dancing at their haldi ceremony. For the haldi function, Sheetal Thakur chose a yellow Indian outfit and Vikrant Massey was seen in a white outfit. Vikrant and Sheetal danced their hearts out on Bollywood songs at their pre-wedding function. In one of the videos, they were dancing to Priyanka Chopra's Desi Girl. Vikrant and Sheetal have been dating each other for more than seven years. They will get married today in a traditional ceremony, reported Etimes.

Check out video from Vikrant and Sheetal's haldi:

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur got engaged in November 2021 in an intimate ceremony. On Valentine's Day, there were reports that Vikrant and Sheetal got their wedding registered in a court. And now, a source informed Etimes, that they will get married today in a traditional ceremony.

"The two have always been low-key but never secretive. Everyone who has been waiting for the wedding pictures to be shared on social media, they are bound to come out today, once the ceremony concludes," revealed the source.

Sheetal Thakur is also an actress and she has worked with Vikrant Massey in Broken But Beautiful 1. On the work front, Vikrant will next be seen in Love Hostel, co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol. Love Hostel will premiere on ZEE5 on February 25, 2022.