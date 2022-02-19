Vikrant Massey And Sheetal Thakur Are Married

Still from Vikrant and Sheetal's wedding (courtesy: _bollywood_and_world_)

Congratulations are in order as Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are now husband and wife. The couple got married on Friday in an intimate ceremony in Himachal Pradesh. Vikrant and Sheetal are yet to share photos and videos from their wedding. But their fan pages have shared snippets from their wedding. For the wedding, Vikrant Massey went for a cream-coloured sherwani paired with a pink turban and Sheetal looked beautiful in a red lehenga. They got married per Hindu traditions on February 18. Before getting married, Vikrant and Sheetal dated each other for more than seven years. They have also worked together in Ekta Kapoor's Broken But Beautiful 1.

Apart from their wedding photos, one photo of Sheetal Thakur has also gone viral. In the photo, she is seen adjusting her wedding jewellery and is dressed in a red Indian outfit and her chooda is also visible.

Check out photos from Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur's wedding:

On Thursday, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur's videos from their haldi ceremony had gone viral on the web. For haldi, Sheetal looked gorgeous in a yellow outfit and Vikrant complemented her in a white kurta. They also danced to Priyanka Chopra's Desi Girl at their haldi.

Sheetal Thakur and Vikrant Massey got engaged in November 2021 in an intimate ceremony. They keep their personal life low-key and only share important details on social media.

On the work front, Vikrant Massey will be next seen in Love Hostel, co-starring Sanya Malhotra. It is a romantic-crime film and the trailer was released on Friday. The film will release on February 25.