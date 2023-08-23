The 'Scary' Moment Kriti Kharbanda Spotted Hidden Camera In Her Hotel Room

Image instagrammed by Kriti. (Courtesy: KritiKharbanda)

Actress Kriti Kharbanda recently opened up about spotting a hidden camera in one of her hotel rooms. She said that “it's scary” and it is the kind of stuff one has to be careful about. Sharing details, Kriti revealed that the entertainment industry is not all “flowery.” The actress recalled how she spotted a hidden camera in her hotel room, during the shooting of one of her Kannada films. Kriti told Siddharth Aalambayan, “There was this one incident where I remember I was shooting for one of my Kannada films. This boy, who used to work at the hotel, actually left a camera in my room. Me and my staff have a habit of making sure that there is actually nothing popping out of anywhere. He was actually not a pro at it, because it was kept so badly. Voh seedha nazar mai aa raha tha. Set-top box ke piche rakha tha usne. [It was pretty visible, as it was kept right behind the set-top box. It's scary that the kind of stuff you have to be careful about. It's not all flowery in our industry.”

During the interview, Kriti Kharbanda also spoke about non-consensual touch. The actress shared that it is “so upsetting” when someone tries to touch you without your consent. She shared one of her experiences when a fan pinched her while getting a photograph. Kriti said, “He came and stood behind me, like next to me, and he tried to put his arm around me. So I said, "Bhaiya kya kar rahe ho? Hath aage karo. Toh usne mujhe bahut zor se chuti kati (What are you doing? Please keep your hands away and then he pinched me very badly). I even got a blood clot, and he ran. I didn't know how to react. I was very shocked and taken aback.”

Kriti Kharbanda has worked in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films. She is best known for her work in Housefull 4 and Pagalpanti. Kriti was last seen in 14 Phere, alongside Vikrant Massey. Apart from her films and fashion choices, Kriti Kharbanda often makes headlines for her relationship with actor Pulkit Samrat. The lovebirds were co-stars in the 2018 film Veerey Ki Wedding. It was their first film together. Kriti and Pulkit went on to work in the 2019-release comedy film Pagalpanti and Bejoy Nambiar's Taish as well.

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat made their relationship official in 2019. Pulkit was previously married to Salman Khan's rakhi sister Shweta Rohira. The duo parted ways in 2015.