Crazy Viral: Pulkit Samrat Heads Off To Venue For Haldi Ceremony Ahead Of His Wedding To Kriti Kharbanda

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are reportedly getting married on March 15. It seems like the couple's pre-wedding festivities have already begun. Ahead of their wedding, Pulkit Samrat was captured leaving his Delhi residence for pre-wedding celebrations. Several photos and videos giving a sneak peek into Pullkit's look have been doing the rounds on social media. The actor was seen wearing a yellow chikankari kurta paired with white pyjamas, suggesting he's off to his haldi ceremony. He accessorised his look with black sunglasses and matching shoes. Additionally, another video showcased Pulkit's family and relatives stepping out of their residence, dressed in traditional ensembles.

A day ago, Kriti Kharbanda was spotted at the Delhi airport. She was accompanied by her mother. Radiating elegance in a stunning blue summer dress, Kriti walked hand-in-hand with her mother as they made their way out of the airport. The couple's Mumbai and Delhi abodes have been lit up with lights, hinting at the beginning of the pre-wedding festivities. After getting engaged in a private ceremony in January, Pulkit and Kriti, both hailing from Delhi NCR, decided to return to their roots for their nuptials. Opting for the luxurious ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar, Delhi NCR, as their wedding venue, the couple will partake in a traditional Hindu ceremony amidst the grandeur of the resort.

Ahead of their rumoured wedding, a sneak peek of their 'Save The Date' wedding invitation card has surfaced online. The invitation features an endearing illustration of Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat enjoying a serene moment at their beachside abode, accompanied by their pets - a beagle and a husky. The message on the invite read, "Can't wait to celebrate with our squad. Love, Pulkit and Kriti."

Kriti Kharbanda's Valentine's Day post hinted at their upcoming March wedding. She shared a love-filled photo with her Pulkit Samrat on Instagram and wrote, "Let's March together, hand in hand. #happyvalentinesday." Pulkit Samrat, on the other hand, shared a photo wherein they can be seen enjoying on a cruise. While the actor sported a black sweatshirt teamed with blue denims, Kriti wore a strappy brown dress featuring a thigh-high slit. His caption read, "Dancing on the edge of a leap! I do, I do, I do love you.. Kriti Kharbanda."